Rap Fiction

Emil Ottoman
2d

Great fuckin' rundown of a great fuckin' service. I never realized they pivoted and started doing fiction MS though. (I wish I had, I only kept up with their yearly list of manuscripts for film. Because I'm not a genius.) I wanted to say Snakes on a Plane was an early success of the Black List but decided to check my homework, no, that was all internet meme hype (And I was there for it.) But it did happen one year after the list was founded.

I can say your MS deserves to be at the top of any goddamn list. I hope the genuine artiste (I don't add that e there ironically or in jest. You've got your stripes and your chops are pro status) in you takes no offense, but the MS fairly well screams upmarket literary, as in, out faced at book stores or on a table, hardback release, big five shit.

(Note that as a professional I do not say that lightly because it's a very divisive thing to say, around here especially. But I said it the other day. Yeah, I'm in on self and indie publishing, but fuck everyone, I still want MY Penguin spine, you know? I feel lucky to have a copy of my own. Maybe printed out and bulldog clipped like it is, some day I'll be able to point at it sitting on my shelves and say, "yup, I know that man.")

Now, whether or not that is even necessarily a good thing, I don't know. It's good enough that I think in capable hands at the right imprint they'd use it as prestige awards bait. But with agents and acquiring editors asking if you have at least ten thousand on your socials, I don't know if you'd clear the bar unless you landed an agent who can open the gates on name power alone (they do still exist, but they ARE out of reach of most first time or early career authors. Which is to say, they've been doing this 25 years and they have their sellers lists set and aren't giving up the bag or taking many new clients.)

But on the other hand I can get you 10k subs to any social on the low through the grey market and the'll even mostly be actual people and MOSTLY be in the United States and Europe. (dirty laundry no one wants to talk about.) But the investment there is still probably in the low five figures. (15-20k depending on platform and rollout, and you'll want it to be about a six to nine month push, not have them drop them all on your head at once or else it's sus. And hey, you don't even have to speak good Mandarin to make it happen. Helps to be used to dealing with Chinese companies though...)

and now Miguel
1d

Wow!!! Congratulations man i loved reading this by the way, I was gripped by this whole story about how fire your story is lol like you nice at telling stories fam like really nice ha! Excited to experience your novel man 🙏🏽

