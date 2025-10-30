I first heard about

in the screenplay world—probably over ten years ago, maybe fifteen. Some writer mentioned the list once as a flex; later, a director bragged that one of his screenplays had made the annual list. The name threw me off, but it stuck.

It was founded by a black man named Franklin Leonard, who is a kind of media intellectual now, and an advocate for Black filmmakers and writers across independent and mainstream channels. But The Black List isn’t a Black only space in the racial sense; it’s not a platform where being Black is of any advantage. Its real mission is visibility through merit. In that way, I think it helps Black writers indirectly, because true transparency is our most effective leverage.

Alright, here’s how I’ve always understood it. It started as a list of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood: scripts read and recommended by producers and insiders each year. The founder curated the highest-rated ones, and many of those later became super successful films and/or shows.

And soon, somehow, it would become the platform to spotlight the fir Rap Fiction novel ever written.

(This isn’t journalism. I’m writing from memory, not the archives. If you want the official story, Google: The Black List. I’m telling my version of truth. Respectfully, of course.)

At this point, it’s a highly evolved website. A light social layer, mostly internal evaluations and project tracking with some external access for producers and execs. I uploaded two teleplays maybe four years ago. You pay a fee for an evaluation; the reader gives you notes and a score. My poor teleplays got a 4 and a 5. Brutal. I hated those scores. I hated the evaluations. I didn’t pay again like some people do to attempt to see if another reader may provide higher numbers.

If you get an 8, you unlock two more free evaluations. The higher your average, the more exposure you get on the site. It’s a digital meritocracy, or as close as art gets to one.

When I saw The Black List expanding into fiction, I was genuinely excited. Others weren’t. I remember getting into a Substack argument—back when I was wilding out on that platform—with a writer who said their move into fiction was hype and that aspiring authors should just hire private editors like her. I told her private editors sharpen your prose, but they don’t build doors. The Black List builds doors. She deleted the post.

(I must say though that there are a lot of review, evaluation services that are totally cons. I genuinely don’t think that’s what is happening with The Black List, and it’s a sensitive line even for them, because inherently whenever you are dealing with subjective art and dreams and complex problems of access, there should be a healthy anxiety around exploitation. Honestly, like most fields of capitalism if you want to be honest with yourself. But yes, this is extra sensitive because the exchange is so abstract.)

When they announced a First Novel Prize, it felt like divine timing. I was deep in the making of my life’s work: the first Rap Fiction album disguised as a book. The deadline was July 2025. This was September 2024. I had less than a year to finish material that had been nineteen years in the making (twenty sounds better, though, so let’s call it that).

I had a lot of hours of writing ahead of me, and I was struggling with a substack distraction addiction that was getting quite out of hand. I was making semi-prose poems about being the Bully of Substack, and I really meant it. It was quite ridiculous! I found a way to get that under control, but that meant I didn’t post as much and my momentum with my publication died down. Most of you out there have forgotten me already.

But it was worth it because I finished a decent enough draft of the novel that I could submit to the contest. They actually delayed it by a couple of weeks at the last minute, which was a life saver. I submitted the day of the deadline from Mississippi. Looking at the cemetery right in its face every morning the whole week before I submitted. I wrote knowing the dead were watching. Every page was a burial and a resurrection. It was time for the deathless to die for good.

I went on to spend another 200 hours over the next three months working on the novel. I kept updating the latest draft on the website whenever they would let me.

The first evaluation came two weeks later, start of August. An 8. At first, I was like, “Come on, my book’s a 10.” But then I looked up the stats—only around 4% get an 8; less than 1% get a 9. So okay. I’ll take it. And the reviewer got the book.

The evaluator only reads the first 100 pages, the excerpt, and the book is like 300 pages, but the love felt good. Beautiful comparisons. Here is a quote:

“Lyrical in prose and conceptually intriguing, [THE BOOK] is a clear-cut time capsule, bringing to life the sweet and sorrowful day-to-days of life in 1990s Mississippi.”

Okay, okay, okay. I could get used to this. I deleted those other two teleplay projects off my profile. I couldn’t be dirtied up by those low life scores.

When you get an 8, you get two free evaluations. If you want them. And if you get a certain amount of evaluations and keep a certain average score, you are included on the various lists based on week, quarter, year, and life of the site.

To be on the life of the site list, you have to have at least 6 evaluations and keep an average score of 6.

Two more evals came in: another 8 and a 7. The 7 stung slightly, but the notes were fire:

“The voice throughout the manuscript is self-assured and bold… intellectualism infused with colloquialism in a way that feels both believable and carefully calibrated.”

You know who that sounds like.

“The prose is strikingly lyrical… the characters vivid and legible, their relationships tangled in ways that pull the reader forward.”

Oh you should most certainly continue forward, and it’s even better on the second pass, I promise you. It’s meant to be read twice. It’s a twin.

Getting two 8’s meant I got a badge. This is what it looks like below. I prefer diamond chains to badges personally, but I will take what I can get.

Two more free evaluations because of the second 8 also meant without paying I was getting myself closer to that all time list. 6 evaluations with an average of at least 6.

Then came the humbling part. I swapped out one story against my wife Rose’s advice, trying to test a new order for the novel since it’s structured like a rap album and got hit with a 4. I even emailed them. Y’all sure?’ They were sure.

Man, this person was high up. Whoever wrote this review, they have clout in the organization. I could tell just how they didn’t do the stuff the other people did like quote from the book. (One cool thing is that two evaluators quoted the same line separately from the book. It’s a good line.)

Even that reviewer said something useful though: that I needed to decide whether the book was a novel in verse or something else entirely. And they were right to ask. Rap Fiction isn’t “novel-in-verse.”

My book is not a gimmick where I rhyme on the page and call it innovation. It’s a form built from the debut rap album—skits, intros, outros, recurring motifs, mythic characters—translated into fiction narrative. That’s the biggest part of what I am stealing. How I am choosing to tell you about my hood is the way I imagined a rapper would, while exploring through the form and function how I see myself as a rapper, struggling between the pull of capitalism and the love of art.

I’m not against a full novel in verse in the rap fiction genre. I think that would be fire actually. But if started that way, it may have defined the genre fully and that would not have been correct to me. Whereas later if someone else writes a rap fiction novel and decides to structure the metaphor differently and rhyme throughout the prose more explicitly and consistently than I do in my first book, they better be fire, but I rock with it.

Also, the second review was another 8. My third. I don’t think any other fiction on the site had three 8s as far as I could tell.

Here are quotes from both the 4 and the 8.

“[THE BOOK] features hauntingly beautiful prose that often reads like poetry… The inclusion of The Seven Greats as a Greek chorus of sorts uniquely frames the narrative and is reminiscent of a modern version of The Canterbury Tales.”

This was the 4 ... .like my reader, how you gonna give me a 4 and give me this ill ass comp at the same time? I been using The Canterbury Tales ever since. I like to say it’s, Tupac meets The Canterbury Tales. How you not gonna wanna read that?

“Form marries function. The concept-album scaffolding—tracks and skits—keeps momentum while clarifying turns, and the meta writers’ room of personified forces sharpens the book’s inquiry into who gets to author risk and reward.”

You did your thing with that note evaluator # 5, wherever you are out there, you did your thing.

By then I had five evaluations: 8, 8, 7, 4, 8. My average was 7. I could’ve stopped there. But I wanted to make The All-Time List—the site’s record of top-rated projects. To qualify, you needed six evaluations with an average of at least six.

So I went for one more. That one came back a 5—again from one of the “high-up” evaluators who don’t quote or compare, just score much tougher. The notes though? Fire:

“This novel is astoundingly creative, and the prose sings. Excellent figurative language abounds… The Seven Greats add a fascinating layer of magical realism, a Greek chorus that seems alike to the Odyssey’s gods themselves.”

I was now officially #1 on The Black List’s all time fiction charts. I had the six evals. For symmetry, I did a seventh eval. Got another 7.

“The novel is scintillatingly unique. The prose is absolutely stunning—electric precision, metaphors that sing with poetry.”

Seven evals for SEVEN GREATS. Balance achieved.

They were supposed to announce the shortlist for The First Novel of the Year Award by September, but it’s been delayed. I’m not complaining. Delayed is better than denied. Not gonna lie, being on that shortlist would be nice, but either way we coming at they necks, cause my book up next.

For now:

Rap Fiction: #1 on The Black List by not the gatekeepers but the readers.

Respected in the streets.

Exactly what it’s supposed to be: that cackle is the sound of literature breaking free.

Leave a comment

Share

Support Fly Innovation.