In the summer of 1964, a 14-year-old boy named Wilbur Colom heard Fannie Lou Hamer speak at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church just outside Ripley, Mississippi. That same night, the Ku Klux Klan burned the church to the ground.

Sixty years later, Wilbur Colom and his son Andrew Robert Colom have written a song about that night. Church on Fire is the first release from a forthcoming project rooted in Wilbur's coming-of-age in the movement. The song is performed by Mississippi artists Quaylan Jones and Vatreecia Young.

A sharecropper turned organizer, Hamer was traveling Mississippi urging Black citizens to register to vote. She was also a founding force of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which was then challenging the state's all-white delegation on the national stage. Many churches refused to host her for fear of retaliation. Antioch did not bend to that fear.

Wilbur recalls “a booming, baritone voice” that “commanded the room.”

"She spoke about voting and what people had gone through to get to that moment. I left there moved. Everyone did."

Antioch was one of nearly 40 churches burned or bombed across Mississippi in a six-month period as segregationists targeted churches that served as hubs for Freedom Schools, organizing meetings, and voter registration drives.

The New York Times covered the destruction. In response, a group of mostly white students and faculty from Oberlin College traveled south. Black craftsmen from Mississippi joined them to rebuild the church. Calling themselves the “Carpenters for Christmas,” they began construction on December 22, 1964.

By Christmas Day, four walls and a foundation stood. Within days, the church reopened as both sanctuary and organizing space. The effort drew national media attention and is now commemorated with a marker on the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

Among those who came was Joe Gross, who had already spent part of the year in Mississippi during Freedom Summer and had been jailed for his activism.

“We knew how dangerous it was,” Gross recalls. “That was a dangerous time in Mississippi.”

Gross emphasizes that the rebuilding effort was shaped by the courage and resolve of the local community. “The families were wonderfully accepting of us,” he says. “Their willingness to share their homes and food was deeply moving. We were going to leave. They had to stay.”

He remembers Wilbur as a “gregarious, open, friendly teenager already involved in the civil rights movement,” whose outspokenness put him “at risk.”

For Andrew Robert Colom, a fiction writer and filmmaker whose work explores questions of identity and life on the margins of history, music was the right form.

“I thought my dad’s story needed to be as innovative as his life had been,” Andrew says. “Songs felt immediate. Unique.”

The title carries layered meaning. “It is not just a building burning,” Andrew says. “The movement itself was a church on fire.”

Jones and Vatreecia Young are both vocalists rooted in the state’s gospel tradition.

Jones, who began his career in R&B before turning to gospel, says the song honors the church families who carried the movement. “These families gave everything,” he says. “This song is for them.”

Vatreecia Young, who grew up in a family of singers and has performed around the world as a member of the Mississippi Mass Choir, lends the recording her powerful gospel voice.

Years after that night in 1964, Wilbur sought out Hamer to thank her. Her response stayed with him.

“It is your turn now,” she told him.

The release of the song is below.

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