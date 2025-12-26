Counterpoint in D Minor (Mississippi)

(you should watch the movie before you read any of this)

I made this movie over the Christmas season, exactly three days: Christmas Eve (my birthday), Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas—Boxing Day to the Brits. All in 2012.

I wanted to make a low budget talky film. Not European per se, but if someone had called it that I wouldn’t have been insulted. You know the films. Nothing happens. Just two people talking. America has the midnight, post midnight, dawnlight, whatever films. People love a talker. Barry Jenkins’ first film was one of those. San Francisco Black Hipster talker.

Yeah, I wanted to make my own talker. I had no money and no patience. I found my two actors and made my movie. Five or so people helped besides the actors. Tight crew. Three days. People talking.

This film used to have another title.

Lady Luck (A Fugue)

I like the name Lady Luck. It’s from a song I wrote for a chick to sing as part of the credits for the movie. The song is fire. But it doesn’t match this movie really. And the name doesn’t make sense because you then end up wondering who is Lady Luck, and what does this Lucy character have to do with luck. And she doesn’t. It was just the name of the song I wanted to write for this chick. Over the years I came to understand this film wasn’t about luck at all.

The fugue part stuck. That was the heart of the screenplay. The structure was meant to mimic the classical form in which a single idea is introduced, then repeated, inverted, interrupted, and layered against itself until meaning comes from accumulation rather than resolution. Each return alters what came before. Nothing disappears. It reenters.

I used that form to shape the conversation between two ex-lovers from high school. One thought is raised, then brought back under pressure, turned slightly each time. The conversation becomes the music.

The film has three locations for each of the holidays. One is a rooftop lounge. We aren’t told anything about the space, why they are there, but there is very particular set design around the pool table meant to contrast against the characters in subtle ways that, explored later, help highlight the meanings behind the film.

The second location is my hometown’s riverwalk. It helped give me natural beauty and also gave more tools to use as clues for the ideas and sounds I wanted to shape the viewer’s experience of the film.

The last location was the home of the film’s producer, Arjun Kaul, one of my oldest and closest friends. It was just convenient but does provide me a degree of comforting nostalgia looking back at it now. I spent many an evening sitting on this porch with Arjun. Dreaming of limitless structures.

The actor was also a guy from my hometown. Matthew Alexander. I didn’t really know him well, because he went to the private school in town. But my peoples knew his peoples and we met at a house party the year I finished high school and he was still in that American tradition. We talked about acting. Peacocked.

I left for New York. Came back a decade later. Thought of him for a movie and sent him the script. He never responded to me, and I went on to set up making that script with another filmmaker and his close collaborator out of Tupelo, Mississippi, and they were both game and hype to do the film. They loved the script and what I was going for. They had seen my other two films and shown them love.

I was getting ready to shoot and rehearsing with them when Matthew emailed me back. He wanted to read the script. He did. We met for coffee. I fired the other two actors. I had to have him. He was my Patrick.

I wonder if you got the structure of the fugue.

Three locations.

Three Days.

Three Beats in each day.

If A, B, and C are locations, and 1, 2, 3 are beats within each location, then here is the structure:

1A / 2A / 3A

2B / 1B / 3B

1C / 3C / 2C

I was very much into putting text messages on film.

This was new to film back then. Some had probably done it, but I hadn’t seen them used this way yet.

One character texts someone offscreen, then lies about it to the person sitting right next to them. The audience sees the truth. The other character doesn’t. A full picture forming for us while the person who most wants that picture is denied it.

Eric Rohmer never had text messages as a tool for Shakespearean asides. Most films use text messages on screen for clever exposition. I wanted them for dramatic irony.

I didn’t like how they looked back then. Kinda ugly. Now the dated ugliness makes them charming to me. But the contrast of the tone between the characters in the text messages versus them with each other is their biggest accomplishment.

I’m Black if you didn’t know.

There are no Black people in this film.

I’ve made four films to date. The first one was based loosely on the story of Billy Joe Johnson, a young football star who was Black and was probably killed though technically his death was called a suicide. You can read about it here.

People have made podcasts about it years later that have gotten attention. But no one cared a year after the death when I made a film. That’s how it works in our media system oftentimes. Trauma is repackaged after the fact as national product for consumption that hides indifference.

My second film was based off work Kara Walker was doing back then. A Black visual artist moves back to Mississippi with her white husband and she is haunted by escaped hostages from the antebellum south’s torture state.

This third film doesn’t talk about race at all. A Black man behind the camera, white characters on screen, no acknowledgment of the arrangement. There’s no word for that.

Okay, I will give you one criticism of the film. This is a movie that wants you to accept it for its uniqueness not its spectacle. I was interested in how much of life feels repetitive, trapped both in escape and stasis.

Even the stakes, I refuse to make them high. Two people talking about one cheating on the other back in high school. That’s the tension. The penultimate scene does bring a climax but it’s only to make a final turn, but then the film denies even the finality of that.

The crew was tiny. The producer, Arjun Kaul, was my boy. He worked with me on every film I made up until my last one, ONE SWEET NIGHT, when we were living in separate states.

The cinematographer was a cat I met named James Crenshaw. He was from Natchez, Mississippi, had gone to Mississippi State, and had been running an internet Southern hip-hop conversation show with a college friend.

J.C., as we all called him, was doing videography work around the Golden Triangle and had his office in the same building where Arjun and I were doing real estate work for money when we weren’t making art. The three of us hung together many nights after work, smoking and talking about movies.

I don’t really know what J.C. thought of the script. He didn’t talk to me about it. Or if he did, I don’t remember. Arjun told me he didn’t fully understand what I was doing, though he liked that the main character had a kind of funny asshole way to him.

J.C. and I had to work closely to get the film made, and we clashed. I could tell I was annoying him. I just wanted enough footage to cut the movie the way I saw it. Looking back, I think there’s an irony there I didn’t understand at the time: a film being made by the people the film hides. It doesn’t even acknowledge.

I sat on this film for 15 years. Why? I got a bad review from an early watcher I shouldn’t have trusted, and I put the film in the vault. I would pull it out, tweak it a little, play with the sound design every few years. I was watching it myself searching to understand why I had made these choices. To fully understand the instincts I had followed during the making of this film.

I knew the fugue itself was a huge part of the metaphor. But I had to find the ways to make my instincts help give the most astute viewers a passage into the film’s deepest reasons for being.

I kept my eye on the footage. The storage of the data through several moves. The last few weeks I got super into the film and just the last couple of days I made the final real changes to the edit. Adding the closed captions but burning them into the videos so you had to see them and using the closed captions to create space for the narrator to be more seen. For the viewer to get a clearer view of the dichotomy of the world of this film and the one surrounding the film.

The two actors of the film fascinated me during the film’s shoot. Especially the male actor. He missed the pre-production rehearsal of the shoot because he told me he was sick and couldn’t make it. A few days later during the end of the shoot, he admitted he had just been miserably depressed and couldn’t leave bed.

I didn’t care. I found his face to be so compelling. I thought he had this look of despair and anger and frustration and malaise Jimmy Carter couldn’t heal. Great expectations. Not suppressed, but looped. The impossibility of escaping yourself. The allure of self-destruction.

I had enough facts of his life to adjust the story to mimic the parts I most could use. I felt he had a certain talent that had been missed. I wanted to capture him on film. He delivered the performance I wanted. The assholery to hide insecurity was often pitch perfect.

The female actress wasn’t who I had in mind. As I said prior, I fired the original male actor I hired to give Matthew the role, which made it awkward to hire the same actress for my new male lead because she was close friends with the prior lead. I thought I could find someone else, or ask her, really explain myself, but Matthew had his own idea. He thought I should hire his younger sister.

I said yes immediately. I trusted his instincts and I think their lack of sexual chemistry hurt the film but the other things going on between them gave me a certain richness that was less titillating but possibly had more profound implications.

Them being siblings despite playing ex-lovers became another key to my understanding of what the film had come to present. This was part of the reason I highlight them as actors first at the end of the film in a way that wants you to wonder if they are married in real life, or relatives. Or what is going on there.

I made this film in three days. I finished understanding it over fifteen years.

I kept thinking something was broken. The characters circle the same subjects without arriving anywhere. The tension never releases. Nothing gets fixed. For years I struggled to make the film show it was the point. Some ideas don't want to be resolved. They are too light not to carry. That's the movie.

