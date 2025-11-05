Fiction, I Never Left You

My wife told me I was in an abusive relationship with you.

You were such a flirt back in elementary school. Our 3rd grade teacher had us write stories every week. Winners got picked. Wanted to win so bad I almost quit.

Contest after contest, I’d submit little ditties I can’t even remember now.

Even then, I didn’t win. But I noticed a trend—you were much kinder to your friends, popularity certainly affected your audience.

Makes sense, no one likes the kid who’s rich.

Ah, another trick, I’ll add the popular names to my mix. Every voter bit; I made sure all the students go to it.

You such a wimp. No one gives a shit. Sink or swim. These houses I built, don't have room for your crybaby crib. Whoopee-fucking-doo you won over your elementary school. Can't you see, I'm a whole other league. You better learn to enjoy waiting outside in the rain, until you understand, I do have a plan. I give you all the flowers I can when you're old and wrinkled, easy to sell the angry negro, now gentle in his deathbed we'll make sure everything's sold!

My first written words were in a summer institute I was too young to attend. Maine adult film program—the only high schooler then.

The cinematographer professor said: “Your film left much lacking. But your words? Best written for the screen.”

See, I always said your breath stank, without the gloss of light and shadow and screams. You were not even my lane.

But then college came, I started to understand your mood swings. The isolated way you dreamed. The work ethic from which you came. I started to respect you though you were always brutal.

We began dating. Me thinking our love would change everything.

You didn’t change much if anything.

Har! Har! Har! You can't smell my breath; Nigga, you're way too far. Those scars don't make stars. And just for the record, Plenty warned, This game is bad luck No matter how hard you run. You could've played Nice. Network instead of whine. Even your heroes stopped trying to argue. But a know it all, Gotta know! Hoe You stepped in front of that Blow. Don't cry me a river, Cry in your bones.

I studied you, learned your tools and reviews. Accepted when you chose others—even ones I knew. Figured you’d get around to me if I stayed true.

Sure, I kinda quit you, left you broke back on that mountain with no shoes.

You refused to see: Yeah, I was ugly, but you needed me.

But I couldn’t stop what you had done to my mind. An external desire for validation became a way to escape life’s crimes. The fiction became everything. And I couldn’t separate reality from the story I was telling myself.

You should sell tears

You have endless supply.

I don’t know how I get you to accept,

You’re not that guy.

Love’s on trend;

but not for your kind.

Put in your coin,

Wag your tongue,

Sad, hapless

Uncle—

That’s the reward you’ve

Won.

I got you a halfway house,

Clearly you halfway out.

Look at the decades behind

You,

And the ones in front

More of me;

Is that what you really

Want?

When I was writing screenplays, they often told me I wrote like a fiction writer and the fiction editors told me I write like a movie guy. Well both are right. When I write, get the popcorn out, ‘cause it’s cinema night and I half way give you nursery rhyme—oftentimes.

And yeah I cry. Yeah I whine. And I wake up and write every time. Ain’t no other way to shine a light on my why.

Keep those flowers you planned for my deathbed. I’ll smell mine while I’m still here. God’s love overwhelms writing fears.