They drive to Richmond in a teal truck, a 1950s Chevy.

Just the week before, robert colterra had sanded the burnt-copper rust from its body and repainted it in two long afternoons, following a guy in Akron as he restored a ‘52 pickup on YouTube. Grit trapped under his nails. Wrists ached. The second coat went on suspiciously smooth. When he finished, he wiped the sweat from his brow. The truck gleamed.

Sigrid drives, one hand tight on the wheel, interstate jammed ahead. Dyed black hair wild against white skin. Tattoos down her arms, across her chest. Twenty or so, none with color. Except the Luftwaffe cross on her shoulder: Corporate Blue and Renter’s Gray.

She’s already a year into producing her second album. The first went platinum off one song: an unexpected hit about an ex who killed himself. A line about blood-colored snow. The punks made it an anthem.

Robert worries his harmonica, squirming in the mid-Atlantic traffic. Drew’s book sits in his backpack behind the seat. 300+ pages he’s read three times. The album commission. Their first collaboration since childhood, since making up songs in Drew’s downstairs living room with the beat machine.

Sigrid almost always drives during road trips. Her car. Her speed. Never past 80.

She restarts the latest Kaki King collaborative album, Sei. Robert had insisted they attend the Memphis 2021 performance. He holds the image: awe on her face. His recommendation had impressed her, for once.

She switches hands on the steering wheel, a bend to her elbow.

Robert clears his throat and swallows his phlegm. She doesn’t say anything but he notices the muscles in her cheek jumping from the grind. Her eyes hold the road ahead, but he keeps looking to see her breathing. Her nostrils flinch.

Route 62. East.

Already past Easy Street.

He writes easy on the cheek of his thumb to help remember where to pick up the lyric later.

Robert's eyes follow the line of her thigh where denim pulls tight against the seat. He presses himself back against the passenger door. The truck smells of exterior paint, odor caught in the upholstery.

They take exit 190, Fifth Street/Downtown. Vacant warehouses. Packed parking decks. Wrinkled civic buildings. He sees chain link as staff lines, brick patterns as measures.

Narrow left onto N25th Street. Houses only now. Historic homes, then shotgun single families with aluminum siding, one boarded. A church interrupts a corner.

They park next to an old tree that shades an afro onto the street. Robert sees pre-teen Drew and his cousins in the front yard. Memories that aren’t his. He knows the adult cousins now.

Drucilla steps out the front door before their truck doors open. She walks her cane down the concrete carpet to the curb.

Sigrid pinches Robert above the elbow. “Can you believe how good she looks?”

“Black don’t crack, but 96 is crazy.”

They circle the truck to greet Drucilla. She wears a pink blazer with roses, a darker pink dress stretching down her tiny frame. Gold cross at her neckline. Ballerina shoes. Dressed not for church, but not far.

She hugs Robert with her free arm. “Nice to meet you, son. My grandson told me to treat you like one of my own.”

“He’s been my boy since we were kids, Mrs. Winston.”

“Drucilla, please child. Don’t make me feel like I’m back in a classroom.”

robert colterra throat tightens. “Drew, got you cooking for a bunch of strange writers I hear?”

“A couple already inside with him. He says he only invited the nice ones.” Drucilla laughs, turns them toward the door. “I told him then he might feel out of place.”

Sigrid, fallen a few steps behind them, pulls a small makeup mirror from her purse and glances at herself. She reapplies lipstick. She breathes deep, centers, and catches up.

“Saw somebody climbing a chair to some ropes hanging. It could have been a pair of TRX exercise grips, or a poorly made noose,” says Prince Kudu’Ra.

“You know, ideally that would be the exercise grips.” Emil Ottoman responds in a high pitched voice.

Robert’s shoulders drop. The room is already mid-song.

Coats are hung in the closet. Logs burn in the belly of the fireplace. The echo of gospel music across the street carries through the window.

“Just got hammered by flu, better now.” Camila Hamel voice, spare as a pencil sketch.

Emil leans over Drew’s phone. “Listen, I am not ready to cry this early brobro,” looking away.

“Crying is better than violence.” Drew sets down his phone.

“Turning 23 tomorrow.” Edward.Marlo.Ruiz rolls his shoulders back, stretching tall.

“Happy Birthday. I turn 39 today.” M.P. Fitzgerald’s steady voice from inside a bright orange wig. Quarter zip. Loose black tie.

Sigrid scratches her arm tattoos and mutters lyrics to herself by the fire. She won’t release Robert’s elbow. Robert counts tiles in the floor. Sigrid’s fingers tighten.

Sandolore Sykes enters, hand already outstretched, got the time zone wrong. Asks for names. She listens to the answers and surveys. Sees the fireplace.

“For me?” she laughs.

“No, but this is…”

Emil pulls a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 25 and pours a shot into a row of glasses on the formica counter. Robert’s eyes move from the glasses to the peeling laminate edge.

A heavy, dark wool jacket anchors Emil’s fit. The coat is cut simply but worn open, the heft suggested by the way it settles around his shoulders. The collar is trimmed with rough fur, bristling at his jawline.

“Just for the record, any time I mention violence against my landlord, it is satire for legal purposes,” he promises.

The other writers laugh, familiar with his landlord shtick.

“So, I’m going to blow up his fucking Mazda Miata.”

Hair encroaches on Emil’s face and throat, beard and mustache alike. A wedding band indents his fat finger, the skin rising pale around it. Robert notices Emil twist it tighter when he talks, the way some people caress prayer beads.

“It’s out of my system! He’s evicting us through a loophole and colluding with city inspectors and NO ONE CARES!” Emil finishes out of breath.

No violins, just Sigrid’s pulse against Robert’s ribs.

Sigrid talks in a huddle with Camila and Sandy. “Frankfurt, 2019. Some festival that needed more women on the bill booked me off a spreadsheet. Had no idea.” Sigrid laughs. “Then the label sent promo ahead. Stickers. A man with a dick for a gun, pointing at his own head.”

Camila doubles over.

“The promoters lost their shit, tried to cancel the contract.” Sigrid adds.

Camila’s laughing so hard she’s running out of breath. Sandy catches it, her shoulders, then her whole body. Emil looks over. Robert hears it spreading, voice by voice, until the entire party is laughing at a story most didn’t hear.

Drucilla pours herself a tea.

Prince Kudu Ra stops at the mantel. Studies a procession of family photos—her siblings in their poor folks Sunday best, her husband in his army uniform, children at graduations, grandchildren on laps, her own face aging backwards as his eyes move left to right.

“This is a treasure,” he turns toward Drucilla, his bald head catching the light, his black nerd glasses and Egyptian hieroglyphic t-shirt framing a smile that doesn’t ask permission. “Not just the love, but the actual cohesion of the family unit. Must be proud of having helped maintain such a strong family. Drucilla, how did you do it?” Prince Kudu’Ra asks.

“Prayer and cigarettes.” She covers her mouth. “No, I’m joking, darling. A lot of forgiving if I am being honest.”

“Prince has to leave early,” Drew says.

Theatrical moans. Prince Kudu Ra goes for his coat. Thumbs his grey goatee. Drew points to the stereo. Prince unlocks his phone, scrolls, taps. He doesn’t ask. He contributes.

Pastor Shirley Caesar’s voice upsets the room. Half sermon, half song. A piano pounds. Drucilla stands. Her feet start their small steps, heels lifting, toes pressing the carpet. She hums into the music, adds her own amens between the pastor’s words.

Sandy and Camila clap along. The others lean forward in their seats. Camila’s shoulders begin to move. The living room empties of conversation, fills with rhythm.

The song finishes and the writers clap for Shirley, for Drucilla.

Prince says he really has to go, but he can leave them with one more song in these troubling times. He disconnects his phone and whispers into Drew’s ear. Prince slips out. Drew watches the door close, then presses play.

Sam Cooke’s voice enters the room softer than the sermon. Peace in the Valley

Drucilla sits. Sam’s voice climbs, breaks open.

“Tell me each of you though, what made you all want to become writers?” Drucilla asks.

Sandy’s wine glass pauses halfway to her mouth, red catching the afternoon light. “Big question... honestly, I started by telling myself stories... kind of happened on its own. It’s just in my bones, you know? And since Dad is a writer and fed me books in the old biberon, it was just kind of inevitable...”

Camila bounces off Sandy. “I have always had words bubble out of my head, but this competes with images. I studied painting and I draw and paint a lot, but then I always had the running dialogues. One day I started writing it down.”

“Thank you for sharing that. Thought bubbles. That is very vivid for me. Even your answer was an image. I find words do things images can’t and images do things words can’t,” Drucilla says.

Robert leans against the doorframe.

Edward.Marlo.Ruiz picks at the tablecloth edge, doesn’t look up. “What got me into writing? I think it has to do with me telling stories to myself, similar to Sandalore, at any given opportunity from a young age. I remember vividly making the decision in Fourth Grade, after finishing a Rick Riordan novel. I would even say it’s a means of escapism.”

Emil leans forward, hands already open. “My mother read to me from the time I was very young, and she had a bachelors in English literature, someone said I had a talent for the written word, and once I started writing stories I could not stop.”

M.P. takes his turn. “My mother had a book in her hand; always, and reading was essential in my family. Being dyslexic just made me competitive at getting better at it. Like Emil’s mom, mine wanted to be an author too. The amount of research she did before she passed, printed out, was obscene.”

Drew asks Sandolore Sykes, “Do you ever think the inner voice that started as you talking to yourself, came from anywhere else?”

Robert’s hand goes to his throat.

Sandy takes a moment but answers. “I feel inhabited... I admit it.”

Drucilla’s eyes narrow, but she’s smiling. “I fear my grandson does the same and then gets confused on the difference.”

Sandy’s hands come up. “Absolutely. I may not be the only person who feels this way, but Andrew Robert Colom lights my brain on fire, and when we exchange voice notes, we can babble at each other for silly amounts of time... he makes things light up for me, and if we were in the same city, I’m sure we’d be writing a play or something together...”

Drucilla claps once, sharp. “I would watch y’all’s play!”

Camila’s fingers tap her temple, trace to her wrist bone. “It is an electrical impulse in my nervous system that routes to the speech part of my brain.” Her hand drops to the table. “I only know that it’s not the inner voice that imprinted on me from my parents which I had to eradicate.”

Emil Ottoman shoulders drop, suddenly heavy. “I DO have an inner voice, and external ones too. I’ve been in a slump because even though my motto is sit down and do the work, I have been tempest tossed of late. The spirits, are not in the spirits. And I do not mean drink.”

No one speaks for a beat. A shared rest.

M.P. sets the chip bowl down. He asks Drucilla if she ever wrote.

Drucilla’s voice changes. Stern. She wrote lessons for her students.

M.P. asks where, what she taught.

“Elementary school in Richmond,” She answers. “But that was decades ago. Long retired. Teaching gave me a lot of satisfaction.”

Drucilla’s hand freezes mid sip of her teacup. Her face empties. Drew notices and gently tugs at the hem of her coat. She blinks, sets the cup down carefully.

“Teachers are the saints of youth,” Drew says. His rare comment of note in the cacophony.

Someone shifts. A glass lifts.

Drucilla lets the stories settle in the kitchen heat.

The room splinters into sound.

Sandolore Sykes somewhere: Arizona storms, three years, whisky feels like sunshine. Camila answering about New Mexico—marks you forever if you live there. The iron in the ground turning everything red.

Robert’s hand finds the harmonica in his pocket. Zimbabwe. The kalimba teacher’s fingers on metal tines. For once, he doesn’t pull it out.

E.M.R.: “I took my Uncle and Cousin’s name. Both passed away too young.”

E.M.R. stands slightly hunched, dark hair falling forward, eyes lowered. He looks young and tired, recently sick. His voice is quiet, careful. He listens closely, speaking only when necessary. He has the heft of a loyal lieutenant.

Emil’s voice threading through: grandfather the hobo between Detroit and St. Louis, Golden Gloves boxing, blacks-only gym. “I never knew them personally but they have impacted everything.”

“The dead often do,” M.P. confirms.

Edward.Marlo.Ruiz, dark hair looser than a Tarantino movie, raises a glass.

“I am among giants right now.”

Drew nods, babysits his drinks. “Big Facts!”

Robert rolls his eyes to Sigrid who shushes him.

Someone’s stomach growls. Eyes drift to the kitchen. Camila is playing the group a symphony of their collective aspirations.

“The food is almost ready. I am so excited for you sweet children to eat.” Drucilla returns to the living room. “Meanwhile, what can I expect to read from you darlings soon?”

Emil Ottoman, typique, answers first. “Two novels, reworking some short stories, starting an independent press, and trying to keep my family from being homeless.” He coughs into his fist. “Survival, the new American dream…”

“Amen to that.” Sigrid studies a Langston Hughes photograph and poetry book from Drucilla’s bookcase.

Camila chimes in, “I did the ridiculous thing of starting a sequel novel, getting the idea for another and start writing it in tandem to the other, and then start a substack. Sequel 3rd draft finished, (To Douse A Flame) offshoot novel (The Forked Path and the Double-Edged Sword) finishing 1st draft now. Also in Substack the serial Furor Scribendi. --I basically never have to leave my house.”

Freedom cuffs circle Camila’s wrists. Earth tone beads on both arms.

M.P. answers with practiced deflection. “Too much. Short stories are my focus now, but another novel, and maybe a novella in between.” Sweat gathers on his forehead, humility pooling at his temples. “What do you fear the most on the outside, Miss Colom?”

Sandy’s getting animated talking process with Sigrid, “Like Camila, when I was little, I’d get bits of dialog like: we can’t go in there! and a story would just unravel.. Like EMR I had a lot to escape as kid too, so the voice... the fact that imagination came through words, was very much augmented for my young daddy’s push for me to be a writer (methinks).”

Robert pulls out his phone. He doesn't type it. Puts the phone away.

Drucilla says to M.P., “Speed. Seem like the last few decades a minute done turned into a second.”

M.P’s face is all angles and pressure; two wrinkles converge at the bridge of his nose. He has the posture of those old abolitionists lunatics. Rigid spine. His eyes soften at the corners when he listens. Month with Robert, the guillotine blade in hand.

Drew tells Drucilla M.P is a wonderful writer.

“My imposter syndrome can’t handle this.” M.P. Fitzgerald stumbles just the slightest on ‘imposter’.

“Imposters are totally welcome here, Fitz!”

“My imposter syndrome only comes into play about my writing, I’m an amazing professional editor.”

“If you didn’t feel like you were an imposter you’d be in the valley of Dunning Kruger”

“What’s that?”

“Those who are the best fear they’re the worst. If you were SURE you were amazing, I would be suspicious.”

“Kafka wanted his work burned,” Emil says, voice dropping. “Van Gogh sold ONE painting his entire life, Baldwin felt an imposter, greatness interrogates itself to death.”

Sandy cleans her glasses on her oversized sweater. “I think you and I have the same draw to ‘commerage’… because we are both pathologically nice people… so when we get to talking shite, it’s like a couple of mean girls walking past the lockers…”

Sandy and Camila and Sigrid are huddled in a corner with their drinks. Drucilla is finishing the last touches on the meal. The room has splintered into smaller, more intimate conversations.

Sandy continues, “I am thankful that despite being such a total weirdo, I get so much support from so many different angles... whenever life gets really tough, there’s always someone reaching out a hand, and that is just incredible--lets me trust this crazy ol world with all its dark shadows and madness.” Sandy gathers speed as she talks, wiping at her forehead though there’s no sweat. “I am basically an only child…so the idea fills me with horror.”

Sigrid nods along but doesn’t hide her amusement. “The three of us should start a band, call ourselves, The Imposter Syndromes.”

Drucilla returns from the kitchen. Informs everyone the table is set. “No eating and talking in Virginia.”

Drew leans against the doorframe, his belly negotiated carefully into the wood. “Good luck with this crowd, grandma.”

“If I can keep you quiet, we might have a chance. Once when he was a kid, he talked the whole drive from Richmond to Columbus.”

Robert pipes up, “I believe that,” and elbows Drew in the ribs. His first clean note in the room.

“Yea, but I also wrote a poem for you. No one else ever did that. Got it published in the paper on your birthday and everything.”

The collective ‘ahs’ from the other writers are both genuine and mocking.

Robert cuts through the choir, half-teasing, half-sincere. “Let’s hear this poem. You have it somewhere, Drucilla?”

“Sure do, darling.”

Drew bites down and stretches his mouth but doesn’t stop his grandmother from taking the framed print of the poem from the wall in her hallway and handing it to him.

He clears his throat and reads: We remember you before you became magical/

Robert listens to each line. The poem isn’t performed. It’s read. Drew’s voice cracks on transforms. The room makes space for the crack.

Drew finishes. They each clap slowly, the rhythm uneven, hesitant. Color climbs Drew's face.

M.P. Fitzgerald pats the bald crown centering his head when they move toward the kitchen.

Camila Hamel pauses, fingers curled around the back of Drucilla’s chair, releases, then follows last.

Robert turns down the Playa Fly album until the bass dulls and the cab goes hollow. “This music for Drew’s book. I won’t make it sad like his stories.”

Sigrid: eyes on the road.

Robert continues. “I’m gonna start with that poem. I’ll remix that into our first song, just to get started. You can’t get more kitsch than grandma gospel.”

Sigrid chuckles, yawns. She rocks her head side to side ever so slightly. The road shudders beneath them.

“But I won’t sing it. I’m done singing.” Robert skates his fingernails along the plastic seam lining the truck’s window, a thin rattle, nothing formed.

Sigrid doesn’t look at him. “Traffic’s finally cleared.”

Robert swallows once, feels the drag.

“I was just phlegm.”

Lyrics by Andrew Robert Colom & robert colterra

Vocals by Vatreecia Young

Production by N.D. Vision Studios

Technician and Producer Brayden Sansing

Recorded at Catfish Alley Studios

Lyric Video created by Andrew Robert Colom

