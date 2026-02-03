Rap Fiction

Rap Fiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DWC's avatar
DWC
Feb 3

Loved this! I The story made me felt like I was at the table, listening, watching, the interactions between the characters . Of course, the song at the end is such a tribute to a truly magical person ❤️.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Robert Colom
Emil Ottoman's avatar
Emil Ottoman
Feb 3

.... I should shut up more. This is immaculate (aside from I was reading your version of me as some kind of literary Patrick Bateman clone, which honestly worries me particularly since I notice the verisimilitude to...)

I wish you'd do one of these a quarter.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Andrew Robert Colom and others
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Robert Colom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture