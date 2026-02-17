Photo by James Barnor

New Flash Fiction Three Blocks East

The leaves are their fight. Endless. The front tree sheds. It never knows when enough is enough.

They scrape at their lawn. Puke yellow. Seasonal bulimia.

He shoots a pointed finger, his yell a blast. Always: lazy. Too lazy. No way he raised lazy boys.

Their arms grow heavier after hours. Fall sweat meets a cool southern breeze.

The rake teeth hiss against the leaves. The scrape keeps time. The devil’s thunder lives in the rake. A windstorm of effort. How long have they been out here?

“You’re not doing it right,” one says to the other.

“What you mean? I’m doing more than you.”

Rake shafts turn soldiers’ staffs. Grips strangling the handle. Breath sprinting. Twins fight themselves.

The first throw comes from the one wearing Chicago Bulls shorts. A sharp crack to the ear.

Holey-shirt steps back at the ringing sound. Then returns wild roundhouse punches. Enough to confuse the scorecard. None of them land.

They burn out fast. Hands on knees. Spit on the leaves.

Komisty, Vertrex, Domingo walk the street in front of the house. Three blocks east kids.

Komisty nods at the rakes on the lawn. “Y’all still got a long way to go.”

Domingo holds out a bright red rubber ball with both hands. “Kickball?” His t-shirt is Bruce Lee mid kick.

“We enough?” Bulls-shorts says.

Shrugs, shake heads. They move to the field next to the house. University land.

Vertrex pitches. Two on two. Domingo kicks first. Bulls-shorts catches the fly. One out.

Holey-shirt’s turn. Kicks hard. Runs. Domingo catches him at Komisty. Out at second. Twins lose 42 to 39.

Bull-shorts slaps his brother on the back. Holey-shirt digs in his ear with his finger. Both high five their opponents.

“You were pitching worse than a motherfucker.”

“Yeah, you can’t pitch for shit.”

“You can never pitch again. Like for real.”

Vertrex laughs them off.

Sun darkening. Their father turns into the driveway. Slow. The gutters on both sides wait to swallow his tires if he drifts.

Friends drift east, eyes stuck. The twins drag their legs toward the house. Heads down. Gut spasms.

Mom makes stir-fry in a cast iron wok with her gold-logo purse asleep on the counter. The boys sit with dangling feet across from one another. The head taps the table with his index finger. Calculator rhythm.

“I can’t believe they refused to allow the panel to hear the notes during the hearing?” He eats soy soaked strings of steak.

“Of course they wouldn’t. No way they want accusations on the record.”

“So they silence a kid who wrote a note about a coach touching girls?” He chews. Swallows. “That’s protection, not discipline. No credibility.”

Eyebrows rise. Objection. “I don’t know. You know how wide the court reads Tinker.”

“Do we have a first amendment in this country or not?”

The boys wait. He’s going to bring it up. There’s no way he forgot, no way God has mercy. He’s going to turn to them and tell them how distracted they are as boys, that life isn’t just kickball games and Gatorade, how many they’ve already had today, how much this house must spend a week on Gatorade for them alone.

Living room. The head reads a thousand-page history of the Jews. Bulls-shorts flips pages of The Jordan Rules. Holey-shirt reads The Fourth Estate.

Bulls-shorts looks up. Waits.

The head turns a page with a dry crackle.

No one speaks.

Help me rake the leaves

Excerpt LOCAL POLITICS

Andi, Bianca, and Tracy sit in the law firm’s upstairs conference room. A small TV plays Zulu across from them. No one watches.

Address labels. Names, precincts, zip codes in tight rows. Lick. Press. Fold. Stuff. Stack. Repeat.

The glue tastes like sweetened chalk. Andi’s tongue swells. Tracy sips warm Sprite. Bianca works fastest, barely looking down, her stack twice as high as theirs.

They haven’t read the letters. The deal: finish by tonight, Birmingham mall on Saturday. Not Columbus outfits from two seasons ago.

“Who you think should win best couple this year?” Andi asks. Warriors drum onscreen. A worried white face.

“Brittany and Eric, girl you already know that.” Bianca, lighter, the kind of light people protect. But she lives around the way, so nobody calls her soft.

Andi keeps her eyes on her stack. Hills girl. Mom always in the paper.

“I kinda imagine myself winning one day for some reason.” Tracy has her cheerleading bag hung on the chair behind her.

“Girl, you never even had a man yet.” Bianca tosses another letter into the completed tray. She’s almost done.

The heft of Derrico’s arm around her shoulder. Andi licks another label. “Don’t be mean, Bianca.”

“It’s okay, I know she didn’t mean anything.” Tracy’s voice goes soft.

Bianca punches Andi lightly. “Everybody not sensitive like you.”

Andi shrugs. The white officer shouts about civilization. His jaw works like he’s chewing words.

“What yall gonna buy?” Bianca has only a couple left.

“Sneakers for cheer.” Tracy lines up the labels perfectly before pressing.

“Cheer this, cheer that.” Bianca tosses another envelope. “Bitch, you live and die for cheer.”

They laugh together. Bianca finishes and goes over to help Tracy.

Andi picks up her pace.

Gunfire. Bianca’s eyes snap up. “Damn, they really killing all them Black people?”

Smoke fills the screen. Bodies running. The white officer yells orders. Bright face, calm hands.

“That’s wild,” Bianca mutters. “And we doing all the work down here.”

Tracy giggles, the sound of a tire deflating. Stops. Bianca goes back to sealing letters.

Andi watches the warriors fall in rows. Shields useless. She looks at the letters under her hands. Hundreds. I need to watch this.

Gunfire again. Lick. Press. Stack. Repeat.

