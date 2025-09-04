(Intro: Fannie Lou Hamer)
They lied about Mississippi,
Said the evil lived in one state.
But the cotton cow fed the nation,
Europe eatin off the same plate.
They lied about Mississippi,
Said the torture was only here.
But the banker’s desk and northern mills,
Still drippin blood from hostage tears.
They lied to us all,
that’s propaganda,
Machine on both sides
runnin on slander.
Cotton wealth built
American might,
Bodies on ledgers
in broad daylight.
Bankers count lives
like numbers they know,
Lunch break done,
back to reap what they sow.
Trees got saved while
the chains stayed tight,
The forest was preserved,
but we lost our rights.
Denyin the nation condoned it,
Denyin the nation owned it,
Denyin the nation fed off pain,
Still pointin at the South
like we the only with stains.
They lied about Mississippi,
Said the evil lived in one state.
But the cotton cow fed the nation,
Europe eatin off the same plate.
They lied about Mississippi,
Said the torture was only here.
But the banker’s desk and northern mills,
Still drippin blood from hostage tears.
Yes, the South was
a special kind of cruel,
But Wall Street banks
took plantation fuel.
Evil hands hide
behind banker’s pride,
Cash flowed thick from stolen lives.
Brown Brothers Harriman
banked that trade,
Lehman Brothers too —
that’s how they were made.
Aetna insured the flesh like gold,
Ships crossed oceans,
bought bodies, enslaved souls.
The whole nation condoned it,
The whole nation owned it,
The whole nation took they slice,
But forced the South to pay the price.
They lied about Mississippi,
Said the evil lived in one state.
But the cotton cow fed the nation,
Europe eatin off the same plate.
They lied about Mississippi,
Said the torture was only here.
But the banker’s desk and northern mills,
Still drippin blood from hostage tears.
Beneath that Mason-Dixon line,
The shame got stamped
on one side.
Union soldiers, yes, they died,
But northern nobility surely lied.
Couldn’t happen in the South alone,
Law was national, carved in stone.
Chains gave way to new kinds of pain,
Greed survived, trauma remained.
Denyin the nation was guilty,
Denyin the nation was filthy,
Denyin the wounds still bleed today,
pointin South like theyz all washed away.
The constitution
stitched in cries,
All of them knew
but kept it alive.
Forced labor threatened the state,
They stalled the fight,
put the nation’s soul at stake.
Founders gambled
their whole design,
Preserved a nightmare
for the bottom line.
That’s why I’m ridin with my twin,
Scott W. Colom
gon step right in
Mississippi Freedom Party
began again.
A tireless worker
blossomed from Mississippi’s soil,
To the Senate, with our ancestor’s force.
Cause Mississippi matters, that’s the call,
For this state, this nation, for us all.
No more lies, no disguise,
Mississippi together will rise.
Scott W. Colom for the United States Senate!
(The W stands for Win)