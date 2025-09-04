(Intro: Fannie Lou Hamer)

They lied about Mississippi,

Said the evil lived in one state.

But the cotton cow fed the nation,

Europe eatin off the same plate.

They lied about Mississippi,

Said the torture was only here.

But the banker’s desk and northern mills,

Still drippin blood from hostage tears.

They lied to us all,

that’s propaganda,

Machine on both sides

runnin on slander.

Cotton wealth built

American might,

Bodies on ledgers

in broad daylight.

Bankers count lives

like numbers they know,

Lunch break done,

back to reap what they sow.

Trees got saved while

the chains stayed tight,

The forest was preserved,

but we lost our rights.

Denyin the nation condoned it,

Denyin the nation owned it,

Denyin the nation fed off pain,

Still pointin at the South

like we the only with stains.

They lied about Mississippi,

Said the evil lived in one state.

But the cotton cow fed the nation,

Europe eatin off the same plate.

They lied about Mississippi,

Said the torture was only here.

But the banker’s desk and northern mills,

Still drippin blood from hostage tears.

Yes, the South was

a special kind of cruel,

But Wall Street banks

took plantation fuel.

Evil hands hide

behind banker’s pride,

Cash flowed thick from stolen lives.

Brown Brothers Harriman

banked that trade,

Lehman Brothers too —

that’s how they were made.

Aetna insured the flesh like gold,

Ships crossed oceans,

bought bodies, enslaved souls.

The whole nation condoned it,

The whole nation owned it,

The whole nation took they slice,

But forced the South to pay the price.

They lied about Mississippi,

Said the evil lived in one state.

But the cotton cow fed the nation,

Europe eatin off the same plate.

They lied about Mississippi,

Said the torture was only here.

But the banker’s desk and northern mills,

Still drippin blood from hostage tears.

Beneath that Mason-Dixon line,

The shame got stamped

on one side.

Union soldiers, yes, they died,

But northern nobility surely lied.

Couldn’t happen in the South alone,

Law was national, carved in stone.

Chains gave way to new kinds of pain,

Greed survived, trauma remained.

Denyin the nation was guilty,

Denyin the nation was filthy,

Denyin the wounds still bleed today,

pointin South like theyz all washed away.

The constitution

stitched in cries,

All of them knew

but kept it alive.

Forced labor threatened the state,

They stalled the fight,

put the nation’s soul at stake.

Founders gambled

their whole design,

Preserved a nightmare

for the bottom line.

That’s why I’m ridin with my twin,

Scott W. Colom

gon step right in

Mississippi Freedom Party

began again.

A tireless worker

blossomed from Mississippi’s soil,

To the Senate, with our ancestor’s force.

Cause Mississippi matters, that’s the call,

For this state, this nation, for us all.

No more lies, no disguise,

Mississippi together will rise.

Scott W. Colom for the United States Senate!

(The W stands for Win)

