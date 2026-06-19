Rap Fiction

Rap Fiction

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Rose Hackman's avatar
Rose Hackman
5d

lol. Sometimes I worry your voice is so good, people will get distracted by it and actually think it's real. Maybe that's the point. Delightfully abrasive, provocative, self-lacerating, disagreeable, forward thinking and yet loopy. But also as always insightful, and brave through the obsessive humiliation. The obsessive evaluations. The compulsive compulsion of editing *in* what everyone else would almost certainly edit *out*.. Is saying the worst thing, the best thing? Is it the antidote to the filters and the fake jets and therapy talk? Or is it just the inverse? Is it its own indulgence? Is this the ultimate diagnosis of substack 2026, or just another substack 2026? Both? I don't really know. But you certainly got me feeling many feelings.

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9 replies by Andrew Robert Colom and others
Jeff Giesea's avatar
Jeff Giesea
4d

My favorite line is “I couldn’t see any world where the clown didn’t work for me.” I like the elitism, at war with a mix of other energies. Very midlife.

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1 reply by Andrew Robert Colom
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