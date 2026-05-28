Rap Fiction

Rap Fiction

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Rose Hackman's avatar
Rose Hackman
May 28

One thing about Andrew: that guy is going to keep things interesting 😁 and boy did you. Loved being in the room and watch you pull this off. I also loved how this ended up being its own metaphorical dance around exposure. Retreating from the exposure expected or asked — but strangely exposing yourself more in doing so (but on your own terms). A struggle of defiance, control and surrender. It felt apt for the piece too. 🩵

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Sandolore Sykes's avatar
Sandolore Sykes
May 28

YES!!!

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