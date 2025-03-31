Found/Lost Connection

We wanted to tell the story through episodic songs.
This is our pilot episode—an audio-visual short story told through song.
Together, we co-created the characters, the world, and everything in between.
Beat (instrumental), vocal editing, mixing, and mastering by Hear No Evil
() produced the music video and brought the vision to life.
Lyrics Below:
feeling days old / repairing internet
been acting broke
Nobody know / got more concussed1 blows
Then days of snow. What’s the heart even 4?
They love when you indifferent
But never see you
when you different
His old flame
Just lit
the
Jump
The broom2
blaze
But he the one to blame
Another fruitless spin
Across the John A. Roebling3
Suspension
We just Wishing
off in the distance
He fearin’
He never gonna leave
Town again
A city upon a hill
If his heart was a lamps ligh4t/
It would be dark as hell (pronounced heel) so wrong is Mr. Reel/
But His chest he thought was even darker still/
Like the black tape5 used to cover the
crack widow/
He’ll. Get to fixing one day, screws loose from that one play/
Illini star, heavy grease sealed in a jar, caged but hey6/
Chorus
Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)
We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)
Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguellayered)
We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)
Sliding cold doors after trippin off that Black Ice7/
Fragrance be having him skippin’ through time/
Resentment of folks who frolic through it like, back in the/
Days. Cold, Case Load
Soul on safe mode
“Internet
Stay slow.” That’s what the ticket say yo/
Chartered his Spectrum van cross town to a place closed8/
Or maybe Maps sent em on a Quest that’s Yesterdays old/
Therapy,
bell hooks9,
Tough looks,
misogynoir10 shook
ain’t fixed
The crook
who finds the
Ohio River brown gray
Like ashed heartbreak
Glass and railroad steel
Underground built
Those childhood trips11
Just need a sweet girl
To Erase his pain
with her dimples
It was never all that
Simple -
Chorus
Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)
We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)
Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)
We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)
We paid the service fee (And Now Miguel layered)
Reel gota brave OTR cause someone’s connection is seeing stars/
Neglected, to wear a scarf to warm his heart, left the stoop/
His body-home, is not a house. Vandross plays in his car, as he wanders out/
Limping cause limerence has a hold on him ouch/
All that self help couldn’t make the dog in em heel/
At least that’s what his aunts say, comparing him the worst way/
And that was before pu-ber-ty, but fait, had made a new play12/
That call he got today, would baptize em ARC tell em okay/
Oh, Im wit you in this lane
Me And Now Miguel got quite
The story to relay
She opened her place — finer than a Finlay13 /
Blade.
Midwest Brain
Funky slang
Louise Shropshire14
on her top
Eyes of a survivor
baby
you want a pop?
Who me?
I'm just tasked to correct your service
Damn boy,you always look so nervous?
up in my chest,
Might need more breath
Confidence wires rusted
Outro
https://www.davidpublisher.com/Public/uploads/Contribute/5602407030009.pdf
https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/relationships-love/a35992704/jumping-the-broom-wedding-tradition-history-origins/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_A._Roebling_Suspension_Bridge
Reference to the hills of Cincinnati, the setting of this story, and the moral fication of these United States, "City upon a hill" is a phrase, originating from John Winthrop's 1630 sermon "A Model of Christian Charity," ... also Biblical reference Luke 8:16.
Black tape, film reel.
Mr. Reel has an old jar of grease that sits on his kitchen counter. And he also heard from his Doctor that his cholesterol is high. Clogged artery.
Mr. Reel works as an internet technician for Spectrum cable. Spectrum purchased Charter cable service.
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Will-to-Change/bell-hooks/9780743456081
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misogynoir
https://freedomcenter.org/about/history/
The three lines before this one points to the self-defeating narratives Reel has to unlearn from childhood. Those who raised us often program us in ways that impact our romantic relationships. Often sexualizing and sex shaming children way before puberty.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Findlay_Market
https://freedomcenter.org/voice/louise-shropshire/
