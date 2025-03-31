Found/Lost Connection

+

joined forces to tell a love story set in Cincinnati.

We wanted to tell the story through episodic songs.

This is our pilot episode—an audio-visual short story told through song.

Together, we co-created the characters, the world, and everything in between.



Beat (instrumental), vocal editing, mixing, and mastering by Hear No Evil

(

)

produced the music video and brought the vision to life.

Lyrics Below:

feeling days old / repairing internet

been acting broke

Nobody know / got more concussed blows

Then days of snow. What’s the heart even 4?

They love when you indifferent

But never see you

when you different

His old flame

Just lit

the

Jump

The broom

blaze

But he the one to blame

Another fruitless spin

Across the John A. Roebling

Suspension

We just Wishing

off in the distance

He fearin’

He never gonna leave

Town again

A city upon a hill

If his heart was a lamps light/

It would be dark as hell (pronounced heel) so wrong is Mr. Reel/

But His chest he thought was even darker still/

Like the black tape used to cover the crack widow/

He’ll. Get to fixing one day, screws loose from that one play/

Illini star, heavy grease sealed in a jar, caged but hey/

Chorus

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguellayered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

Sliding cold doors after trippin off that Black Ice/

Fragrance be having him skippin’ through time/

Resentment of folks who frolic through it like, back in the/

Days. Cold, Case Load

Soul on safe mode

“Internet

Stay slow.” That’s what the ticket say yo/

Chartered his Spectrum van cross town to a place closed/

Or maybe Maps sent em on a Quest that’s Yesterdays old/

Therapy,

bell hooks,

Tough looks,

misogynoir shook

ain’t fixed

The crook

who finds the

Ohio River brown gray

Like ashed heartbreak

Glass and railroad steel

Underground built

Those childhood trips

Just need a sweet girl

To Erase his pain

with her dimples

It was never all that

Simple -

Chorus

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

We paid the service fee (And Now Miguel layered)

Reel gota brave OTR cause someone’s connection is seeing stars/

Neglected, to wear a scarf to warm his heart, left the stoop/

His body-home, is not a house. Vandross plays in his car, as he wanders out/

Limping cause limerence has a hold on him ouch/

All that self help couldn’t make the dog in em heel/

At least that’s what his aunts say, comparing him the worst way/

And that was before pu-ber-ty, but fait, had made a new play/

That call he got today, would baptize em ARC tell em okay/

Oh, Im wit you in this lane

Me And Now Miguel got quite

The story to relay

She opened her place — finer than a Finlay /

Blade.

Midwest Brain

Funky slang

Louise Shropshire

on her top

Eyes of a survivor

baby

you want a pop?

Who me?

I'm just tasked to correct your service

Damn boy,you always look so nervous?

up in my chest,

Might need more breath

Confidence wires rusted

Outro

