Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
17
14

Found/Lost Connection

Signal Clean
ARC
and
and now Miguel
Mar 31, 2025
17
14
Share
Transcript

and now Miguel
+
ARC
joined forces to tell a love story set in Cincinnati.

We wanted to tell the story through episodic songs.

This is our pilot episode—an audio-visual short story told through song.

Together, we co-created the characters, the world, and everything in between.

Beat (instrumental), vocal editing, mixing, and mastering by Hear No Evil

(

and now Miguel
)

ARC
produced the music video and brought the vision to life.

Lyrics Below:

ARC

feeling days old / repairing internet

been acting broke

Nobody know / got more concussed1 blows

Then days of snow. What’s the heart even 4?

They love when you indifferent

But never see you

when you different

His old flame

Just lit

the

Jump

The broom2

blaze

But he the one to blame

Another fruitless spin

Across the John A. Roebling3

Suspension

We just Wishing

off in the distance

He fearin’

He never gonna leave

Town again

and now Miguel

A city upon a hill

If his heart was a lamps ligh4t/

It would be dark as hell (pronounced heel) so wrong is Mr. Reel/

But His chest he thought was even darker still/

Like the black tape5 used to cover the crack widow/

He’ll. Get to fixing one day, screws loose from that one play/

Illini star, heavy grease sealed in a jar, caged but hey6/

Chorus

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguellayered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

and now Miguel

Sliding cold doors after trippin off that Black Ice7/

Fragrance be having him skippin’ through time/

Resentment of folks who frolic through it like, back in the/

Days. Cold, Case Load

Soul on safe mode

“Internet

Stay slow.” That’s what the ticket say yo/

Chartered his Spectrum van cross town to a place closed8/

Or maybe Maps sent em on a Quest that’s Yesterdays old/

ARC

Therapy,

bell hooks9,

Tough looks,

misogynoir10 shook

ain’t fixed

The crook

who finds the

Ohio River brown gray

Like ashed heartbreak

Glass and railroad steel

Underground built

Those childhood trips11

Just need a sweet girl

To Erase his pain

with her dimples

It was never all that

Simple -

Chorus

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

Cincy don’t care who you used to be (And Now Miguel layered)

We just want the signal clean (ARC layered)

We paid the service fee (And Now Miguel layered)

and now Miguel

Reel gota brave OTR cause someone’s connection is seeing stars/

Neglected, to wear a scarf to warm his heart, left the stoop/

His body-home, is not a house. Vandross plays in his car, as he wanders out/

Limping cause limerence has a hold on him ouch/

All that self help couldn’t make the dog in em heel/

At least that’s what his aunts say, comparing him the worst way/

And that was before pu-ber-ty, but fait, had made a new play12/

That call he got today, would baptize em ARC tell em okay/

ARC

Oh, Im wit you in this lane

Me And Now Miguel got quite

The story to relay

She opened her place — finer than a Finlay13 /

Blade.

Midwest Brain

Funky slang

Louise Shropshire14

on her top

Eyes of a survivor

baby

you want a pop?

Who me?

I'm just tasked to correct your service

Damn boy,you always look so nervous?

up in my chest,

Might need more breath

Confidence wires rusted

Outro

Leave a comment

Share

Support a Clean Signal

1

https://www.davidpublisher.com/Public/uploads/Contribute/5602407030009.pdf

2

https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/relationships-love/a35992704/jumping-the-broom-wedding-tradition-history-origins/

3

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_A._Roebling_Suspension_Bridge

4

Reference to the hills of Cincinnati, the setting of this story, and the moral fication of these United States, "City upon a hill" is a phrase, originating from John Winthrop's 1630 sermon "A Model of Christian Charity," ... also Biblical reference Luke 8:16.

5

Black tape, film reel.

6

Mr. Reel has an old jar of grease that sits on his kitchen counter. And he also heard from his Doctor that his cholesterol is high. Clogged artery.

7

Black ice, both the smell and the dangerous ice that goes unseen during those Cincinnati winters.

8

Mr. Reel works as an internet technician for Spectrum cable. Spectrum purchased Charter cable service.

9

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Will-to-Change/bell-hooks/9780743456081

10

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misogynoir

11

https://freedomcenter.org/about/history/

12

The three lines before this one points to the self-defeating narratives Reel has to unlearn from childhood. Those who raised us often program us in ways that impact our romantic relationships. Often sexualizing and sex shaming children way before puberty.

13

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Findlay_Market

14

https://freedomcenter.org/voice/louise-shropshire/

Discussion about this video

Rap Fiction
Substack Universe
Post Social Media Fiction
Authors
ARC
and now Miguel
Writes and now Miguel Subscribe
Recent Posts
One Sweet Night
  ARC