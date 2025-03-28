Backatcha - Episode 4

I’m too cool for lots of things, but I'm never too cool to say that I wanna be known, of course I do, my writing would never leave my notepad if i didn’t. And the great thing about being a writer is that you aren’t confined to ONLY being the writer, you can be a character in the stories you tell as well. And that’s the goal, for people to know everything about me, feel what I feel and live alongside me in our own little world, yet know nothing at all about me, you know? I think the internet makes it very easy to and even rewards over sharing and giving your all to any and everyone, and for what? acceptance? An ego tally? I have nothing to hide but I don't log on to here or anywhere, as an extension of myself to invite the entire world into my life, I didn't sign up for that and it’s not the reason i write. I’ve worked so hard and continue to work on building ‘hopeonsundays’ the character, and i think, selfishly or not, that if you just let me conduct the ship over here then we’ll all have a good time. And with that being said, i love you all, anyone that wants to be best friends or know me on a ‘deeper’ level, you’re more than welcome, but as soon as you do, you lose all the mystique, charm and allure that comes with hopeonsundays, and i don’t think that’s worth it just to maybe know how my day was or what i ate for lunch.