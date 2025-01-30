backatcha - Episode 1

I innovated the podcast to make it about people communicating through sending one another voice notes and then editing those voice notes into a cohesive conversation with a variety of visual techniques for added stimulation. ‘

This pilot episode was planned to be structured with 6 guests exchanging one on one conversations with me where I asked each of them 7 questions and each of them asked me one question and I asked myself one question so by the end we would have 7 artists and writers answering 7 questions each.

Each speaker was supposed to have 11 minutes for the 7 questions to create a 77 minute episode.

This is not exactly what happened but I am happy with this.

Here is our cast:

as the F.L.O.A.T (First Lady of All Tangs)

as Jane Austen’s debonair and happily married penpal

as the Official Editor of Substack

as the Most High himself

as the Hometown Hero

as Ms. Community is Everything

on the beat, btw.

Also, friendly reminder, I am battling

tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 31st at 4:00 pm EST.

Join this chat to enjoy the show and don’t forget to vote for me.