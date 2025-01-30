Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
36
15

backatcha - Episode 1

Episode 1: 7 Questions
+3
ARC
,
Sandolore Sykes
,
Peter Shull
, and 4 others
Jan 30, 2025
36
15
Share
Transcript

I innovated the podcast to make it about people communicating through sending one another voice notes and then editing those voice notes into a cohesive conversation with a variety of visual techniques for added stimulation. ‘

This pilot episode was planned to be structured with 6 guests exchanging one on one conversations with me where I asked each of them 7 questions and each of them asked me one question and I asked myself one question so by the end we would have 7 artists and writers answering 7 questions each.

Each speaker was supposed to have 11 minutes for the 7 questions to create a 77 minute episode.

This is not exactly what happened but I am happy with this.

Here is our cast:

Sandolore Sykes
as the F.L.O.A.T (First Lady of All Tangs)

Peter Shull
as Jane Austen’s debonair and happily married penpal

Emil Ottoman
as the Official Editor of Substack

Magnetic
as the Most High himself

Chandra Kamaria
as the Hometown Hero

Zani D
as Ms. Community is Everything

Alex Muka
on the beat, btw.

Also, friendly reminder, I am battling

Anthony Marigold
tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 31st at 4:00 pm EST.

Join this chat to enjoy the show and don’t forget to vote for me.

Discussion about this video

Rap Fiction
backatcha
innovation of the podcast with back and forth conversations sent via voice notes
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
ARC
Chandra Kamaria
Writes The Literary LightWorker Subscribe
Emil Ottoman
Writes Burnt Tongue Subscribe
Magnetic S.
Writes Soulja World News Subscribe
Peter Shull
Writes lower midlist Subscribe
Sandolore Sykes
Writes In the Inversion Field Subscribe
Zani D
Writes Entropic Absurdity Subscribe
Recent Episodes
backatcha - Episode 3
  ARChope(less) on sundaysMagnetic S., and Rose Hackman
backatcha - Episode 2
  ARC and Creative Visionary