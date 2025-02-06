Playback speed
backatcha - Episode 2

Episode 2: Art + Trauma
ARC
and
Creative Visionary
Feb 06, 2025
18
14
Transcript

I innovated the podcast to make it about people communicating through sending one another voice notes and then editing those voice notes into a cohesive conversation with a variety of visual techniques for added stimulation.

This second episode will be a set of exchanges between me and another multifaceted artist on Substack, and we will talk about the complex relationship between art and trauma and healing, and how the entertainment industry exploits all three to create unhealthy competition and false hierarchy.

I talk “The Brutalist,” and “Emilia Perez” at the end of the episode.

Major Spoilers Alert for both films!

Here is our cast:

Shareece Williams as The

Creative Visionary
, the Founder of
ARTSTACK

I end the episode discussing my short film, “One Sweet Night,” which you can purchase to watch in full via Apple TV, Amazon, and Youtube TV.

One Sweet Night

Below is the teaser trailer for One Sweet Night the film.

I will be sharing a later post with more details about the background and making of this film.

One Sweet Night

One Sweet Night

ARC
ARC
Creative Visionary
Writes The Canvas & Cause Subscribe
